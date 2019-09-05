In a trenchant article for The Federalist, for whom he serves as senior editor, David Harsanyi reminds us the American Revolution began as a gun-control — well, confiscation, really — expedition. Or, to be more accurate, a gun-control and people-snatching foray.
On April 18, 1775, history tells us, British regulars left the comforts of Boston in pursuit of colonial leaders John Hancock and Samuel Adams, quartered in the home of the Rev. Jonas Clark in Lexington. But they were also seeking colonial “stores,” just another term for the wares of war — guns, powder, and ball.
Thus, when Mr. Harsanyi writes that “the first American gun confiscation effort since Lexington and Concord,” may be forthcoming, he may not be far from wrong. With the number of mass shootings on the rise, “do-something-ism” has kicked in among Democrats, and, pray tell, it has nothing to do with anything so simple as “stricter universal background checks” or “mandatory gun buybacks”? As Mr. Harsanyi asks, who will handle the “buying back”? Does Beto O’Rourke have a license to buy and sell guns?
Seriously, anything smacking of the “C” word (confiscation) has two chances of passing in these United States: slim and none. What might be revived will be the so-called “assault weapon ban” — even in the face of statistics that no such panacea is needed. For, you see, such bans do not alter gun-violence trends. Back in 2004, gun murders, already on the downtick, continued to fall after an “assault weapon ban” expired. We may also note that in 2017, last year of available FBI data, handgun homicides (at 7,032) nearly hit a historic low. And likewise, for death via rifles (403, even dread “assault weapons” like the AR-15).
An aside about the AR-15, courtesy of Mr. Harsanyi: The District of Columbia v. Heller decision found that the Second Amendment protected weapons “in common use by law-abiding citizens.” The AR-15 clearly meets both criteria.
Nonetheless, as firmly ensconced in the American mindset as the Second Amendment may be, there are indications that some citizens, particularly corporate citizens, are wearing down. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say they were in full obeisance mode, ready for gelding.
On Wednesday, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced that certain firearms and ammunition — both handgun and rifle — would no longer be sold nationwide. The reason (ostensibly): the recent spate of mass shootings, two of which happened on Walmart premises.
To counter: We’ll simply ask if Mr. McMillon recalls that just last month and also last year as well, two men with guns, one an off-duty firefighter, heroically stepped in the fray to defuse situations in Walmart stores rapidly deteriorating toward desperate. What does Mr. McMillon tell these men?
(2) comments
God bless the Winchester Star for once again providing a coherent argument regarding a very complex crisis in our society, made ever more complicated by those who are more interested in hijacking the conversation to achieve their anti-gun agenda than saving lives. It is, in this NRA member's opinion that the only ones dancing with glee at decisions to restrict the second amendment are those who would seek targets of opportunity where they are least likely to be challenged by equal force. I fully subscribe to the words of Wayne Lapierre, "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." The NRA is not some alien organism that just arrived from another planet. The NRA is comprised of American citizens who have Constitutionally protected freedoms that, were it not for our organized efforts as members of the NRA, would see those freedoms disappear. I AM the NRA.
Has the NRA infiltrated the Star staff, or just its Editor. So, wrong, so much misleading information, so many non-logical arguments. This is all just confirmation bias and just telling the congregation what they want to hear.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.