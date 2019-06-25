Some members of Congress who have been vocal in wringing their hands over the humanitarian crisis among people coming across our southern border into the United States seem to be among those reluctant to do anything about it. Good for U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, for forging a bipartisan consensus on the matter.
Capito is chairwoman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee. In that post, she helped to engineer a 30-1 subcommittee vote in favor of providing an additional $4.6 million to address both the humanitarian and security crises on the border.
“There are families and children who need our support. There are law enforcement officers who need our support, and this bill provides that support,” Capito explained.
Capito is ranked high among senators for her bipartisan approach to issues. On this one, she has done an enormous, necessary service.
