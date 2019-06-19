The idea of a first-ever working set of by-laws for City Council has been idling around the corridors of City Hall for at least two years now, maybe more, but to date no one has truly provided a rock-solid reason for establishing one.
Now the issue appears to be thankfully coming to a head, as council’s Democratic majority is pushing for the passage, perhaps as amended, of a 28-page document that would provide hard-and-fast guidelines for council procedures and the conduct of its members. A proverbial bridge too far? Yes, particularly when laying down rules of how a councilman or -woman should act.
Though we don’t think this necessarily to be a partisan issue, but rather a common-sense one, Republicans seem to be of the same mind as we. To quote:
— Councilor Les Veach: “I don’t see how this can be approved as is.” Mr. Veach also says a three-quarters majority of council is required to put the by-laws on the books.
— Councilor John Willingham: “I’m not sure I’m ever going to support it.”
— Councilor Corey Sullivan offered the most pungent and real-life comparison and reasoning why, with the City Code already laying down the law, by-laws are nothing but superfluous: “We’re not pledging a fraternity or something like that where the rules have to be specified all the time.”
Touche, Mr. Sullivan.
Still, he and his Republican colleagues must have specifics to cite to note their displeasure. And that they do, much to our agreement. Some of the sections pertained definitely to City Manager Eden Freeman. For instance, the by-laws would grant the city manager power to open and review all written correspondence to the city. “Is that legal?” Mr. Sullivan asked. Well, even if it is borderline legal — and we don’t believe it is — it is definitely not ethical. What otherwise right-thinking person reads other people’s mail without feeling the least bit sleazy?
The by-laws also state — suggest, recommend? — that the City Manager be copied on all requests and/or complaints directed to council. But what if the dialogue is private, intended to be shared by just the addressor and the addressee? Is Miss Freeman on a need-to-know basis about everything that remotely touches City Hall?
Finally, and this is one section, we admit, affects members of the press. There’s a rule that bans councilors from discussing issues brought up in executive session with the media. Mr. Sullivan said there is nothing in State Code that forbids leaking. As such, he says cannot endorse this rule as presented.
For all these reservations, both Mayor David Smith, driving force behind the by-laws, and newly elected Councilor Kim Herbstritt deem the time has come to get these rules and regs “finalized and forwarded.” But, we say, not with a board split as it is, and the contention by Mr. Veach that a three-quarters majority of council is required for enactment.
For Mr. Smith, this is his second bite as this apple. In 2017, he raised a motion to draft the by-laws and teamed with former Republican Councilor Milt McInturff to produce them. But this effort blew up when Mr. McInturff said he was impeded from participating in the process and threatened to block any adoption of the by-laws in court. In addition, he said suggestions from other councilors as well as departed City Attorney Tony Williams were ignored. The matter hit a dead end.
No more, but now that the issue is revived, it appears some of the same problems have arisen along with it. Particularly the absence of a rationale for the necessity of establishing by-laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.