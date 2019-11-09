Let’s face it, 33 years is a long time, almost half a lifetime for many. Or, to look at it another way, the parents of the James Wood girls who ran to cross-country history Thursday at the Kernstown Battlefield were more than likely in high school themselves in 1986.
Since then, no Wood girls cross-country team had qualified as a unit for the state championship meet.
Well, consider that futility — at times, almost mind-numbingly narrow, as was the case last year when the Colonels missed by a mere four points — swept away. Led by sophomore Lauren Beatty and senior Kenzie Konyar, who ran sixth and seventh respectively, the Colonels placed four girls in the regional top 20 en route to a second-place finish, and that coveted berth and long-awaited return in the state meet.
Also contributing mightily to Wood’s success were sophomore Elena Farinholt (19th), freshman Quetzali Angel-Perez (20th), and sophomore Isabella Newman (32nd).
Truly a team effort, as all cross-country successes must be. Strength not only comes in low times, but also runners in waves. On Thursday, the Colonels had both — and the long wait was over.
