A great deal of the consumer protection advice we receive during the holidays amounts to common sense. How could a reasonably intelligent adult fall for some of the schemes, after all?
But some consumer protection watchdogs are offering an important reminder: Adults may have nothing to do with it.
Many youngsters will receive electronic devices, often internet-capable, for Christmas. That may make them susceptible to schemes — some involving money, others creating real danger to the children.
Experts advise steps such as monitoring youngsters’ internet use, establishing and enforcing rules, warning children not to download anything, and ensuring privacy settings for services such as social media are appropriate.
It is good advice, coming as it does during a time when adults are so eager to make children on our shopping lists happy that we may forget the need to keep them safe from scammers and predators.
Gee, Star, are you getting soft? Commons sense protections such as those issued by the Consumer Products Safety Commission; the FDA; the EPA??? While these agencies, their inspectors, and enabling legislation exist to protect us, this administration in the name of ideological regulation rescinding tears away those protections.
