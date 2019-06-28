How much does the City of Winchester need, really need, a set of bylaws to govern in top-down fashion and place too many niggling requirements on City Council?
Well, not a whole heckuva lot, considering that the matter, hanging fire since June 2017 when, guided by Mayor David Smith as if on little cat’s feet, the idea made its debut. Since then, it has has beaten and played, tinkered with and praised — but never really came close to passage. And, on Tuesday night, Mayor Smith’s best-laid plans may have breathed their last when Vice Mayor John Hill, who made the motion to table the issue again (after just four weeks of study), did so indefinitely and then council followed his lead unanimously. Tell us, does this sound like the signal of death for legislation, or what?
One thing that could be heard distinctly, at least in a figurative sense, was the contented rumbling of pages in three documents or books — the City Charter, City Code, and Robert’s Books of Order. Everything the city made need to proscribe or allow certain kinds of votes, or motions — or, yes, even behavior — can be found from a universal or local perspective in these books. Why bollux up the works when you can simply say. “Well, Robert’s says ...” and that would be authoritative.
That back-and-forth promoted the Return (just for a moment, more than likely) of McInturff. Firebrand former Councilor Milton McInturff was tagged with Mr. Smith to produce the original rendition of this latest effort to produce bylaws. That collaborative union did not even last a year as Mr. McInturff said he had been cut out of the process. He threatened to go to court if there were any chance the bylaws could be adopted.
Moreover, early this week, Mr. McInturff essentially said what was done to fashion a series of bylaws, 28 pages long, was simply to collate parts of City Code, City Charter, and Robert’s. With a Winchester twist.
So it was not simply the redundancies that got under Mr. McInturff’s skin, but the fact that suggestions made in good faith by other council members and, especially, by former City Attorney Tony Williams were ignored. The intent, it seemed, was to give “far more authority to the mayor and to the city manager” than was appropriate. In other words, a palace coup on the cheap, but possibly deadly. Witness Mr. McInturff, for instance. Gone after a wild, woolly, and largely effective last year in office.
And so the result? “The tail wagging the dog,” Mr. McInturff said. “The city manager is supposed to work for council, and the mayor ... is a ceremonial position,”
With a 5-4 Democratic majority on council, Mr. Smith, who is also the council president, reintroduced the bylaws at the May 28 work session, but it was not until June 11 that further Republican reservations began to resurface. Councilor Corey Sullivan led the charge, citing rules he deemed beyond the pale — i.e., a prohibition on council members sharing information with the media of discussions that surfaced during executive sessions, and powers granted the city manager to open and read all correspondence sent to the mayor, and to be copied on all residential requests sent to council members. There were more, of course, such as advice given councilors to direct all queries for city staff to the city manager.
As we’ve said, or intimated, before, all this seems little more than a power grab on the sly, through quasi-legal means (that is, creation of by-laws ... with the Republicans’ help). So, best keep that 28-piece document where the sun doesn’t shine or where the city stows the 2009-10 massive consolidation studies and the “20-20 Reports,” both decided efforts of good repute now sucking up dust.
