Law enforcement authorities agree that one key to curbing certain types of crime is to sever the supply-and-demand link. Fewer drug addicts means less demand for pushers and thus, fewer of them, for example.
Federal officials don’t seem to be doing a very good job of that in regard to illegal immigrants. Critics of policy say a case in point is the massive raid on seven food-processing plants in Mississippi several days ago.
A small army of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surrounded the plants, one by one, and arrested about 680 workers alleged to be in this country illegally. It should be noted that despite outcries of “inhumane” treatment, ICE officials went out of their way to ensure none of the immigrants’ children were left alone at any time.
But as ICE continues processing the immigrants arrested in the raids, owners of the plants remain free — despite the fact they, too, are alleged to have broken the law by hiring “undocumented” workers. At last report, no charges had been filed against plant owners or managers.
Critics of policy regarding those who employ illegal immigrants say it is too easy for the companies and their managers to dodge responsibility. The law states that for them to be held liable, they must have known they were hiring undocumented workers.
“The ‘knowingly’ term has proved to be a huge defense for employers,” an official at the Migration Policy Institute told The Associated Press. “The employer says, ‘I’m sorry. I didn’t know they were unauthorized.’”
During fiscal 2018, ICE was able to convict just 49 company managers for breaking the law in hiring illegal immigrants.
Perhaps Congress should take another look at the statutes, in an effort to make it more perilous for companies and their managers to hire people in this country illegally.
Many of those who sneak across our borders do so in the knowledge it will not be difficult for them to find work in the United States. Cracking down on those engaging in unscrupulous hiring practices could make coming here illegally far less attractive.
(6) comments
Very well written. The employer need to be held responsible. . Supply and demand and I mean ALL employers. Just like article in star few weeks back about apple picker from mexico that had been working here illegally for years at this farm. Such a shame when we have so many legal citizens and immigrants in the usa who say they are homeless and hungry. If you receive welfare and are able bodied go work on these farms. Standing on corner begging. Since its illegal, maybe they really want to work. Haha. All these criminals in jail for non violent crimes. How bout a work detail. Thete are employers in area who know they are hiring illegals with fake ss card. The get rounded up, deported and come back with another name and ss card. How is that right
I can't wait to see Don, Jr., Eric and daddy in the dock for hiring those here without documents. There are Americans who will testify they were denied employment at Mara Largo in favor of the easily exploited undocumented labor pool.
Most companies hire contractors to do their staffing, I'd be willing to bet it's done to avoid these issues. Bottom line, whoever hires illegal aliens should be put out of business. Then, the only contractors around would be legitimate ones.
Yep that's where all the illegals work in the US, Mara Largo, thousands employed right there, all Trump's fault. Another day, another laugh, courtesy of CRT, no matter what the topic, so informative, so enlightening, so monotonous.
You're so easily triggered, ralcabin! And so whiny. It's not just Mara Largo. It's all the vineyards, the hotels and any other ventures the Trumps are involved in. Why would the President, who yammers on about "illegals", hire them? One would think he of all people would have the means to make sure all of his hires are legal.
Easily triggered, I have read your rantings for months now, with very little commenting, you are speaking of yourself, & I was waiting for you to call me something, it's all you have in your arsenal of insults. You are & obviously will continue to be amusing in your daily rants.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.