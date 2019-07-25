New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) recently signed a bill ... banning the declawing of cats in the Empire State. Mr. Cuomo called the practice “painful” and “archaic” and absolutely “inhumane.”
Though we wonder how far the long arm of government should reach, we tend to agree with Mr. Cuomo on a procedure that deprives felines of their natural protection.
So good for Mr. Cuomo? Not so fast. This is the same man who pushed for legislation allowing doctors not to attend to the health of a child who has survived an abortion.
Cats ... babies; thumbs up ... thumbs down. Mr. Cuomo’s priorities are warped, to say the least.
