Remember the old REO Speedwagon standard from the early ’80s: “Heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend who heard from a friend you’d been messin’ around”?
Well, that’s the way these bombshell accusations against the Trump administration inevitably end up after initial breathtaking hoopla. Think about it; that’s the story, in an extremely boiled-down nutshell, of the Russian collusion allegation. Now, if the latest scenario of Mr. Trump’s supposed strong-arming of the Ukrainian government over the activities of vice-presidential son Hunter Biden bears the clear ring of truth, then this story will carry the same stamp: media-manufactured.
Consider, as The Federalist’s Sean Davis has, the disintegration of the critical “whistleblower” component of the Biden story. The background: Young Mr. Biden, a cokehead booted from the Navy and possessed of little to no business acumen, had somehow obtained a great-if-you-could-get-one $50,000 per month sinecure from a Ukrainian gas and oil firm that, in time, was targeted in a corruption probe.
Now the case against Mr. Trump? A “whistleblower” with deep connections apparently listened in on a phone call between the president and the head of the Ukrainian government in which Mr. Trump threatened to withhold foreign aid if Ukraine refused to investigate accusations of corruption against Hunter Biden. Then the story changed to the source reading a text from the phone call. Finally, buried in a CNN news story, it was disclosed in the 22nd paragraph that the “whistleblower” had neither directly seen, read, or heard anything he or she was supposedly blowing the whistle on.
Some “real” facts: Mr. Trump did admit to mentioning the Bidens with the Ukrainian president while discussing the necessity of rooting out corruption. What’s more, the Wall Street Journal reported that no quid pro quo had been laid out during the call, nor was U.S. financial aid even bandied about in conversation.
So what we have here, in truth, is Mr. Trump being accused of something the senior Mr. Biden actually did — threaten to withhold funds to Ukraine if Kiev did not call off the dogs sniffing around Biden the Younger. And he bragged about doing so during a “foreign policy launch” with the Council on Foreign Relations last year. To wit:
“I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. (Laughter.) He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”
Really, you can’t make this stuff up. As Mr. Davis concluded in his account of the whole sordid effort, “If we hadn’t already been shown this same movie over and over and over again for three years (Russia), it might actually be interesting.”
(8) comments
The TDS mental disability is self developed by the Prez and has infected the Star. When the Prez of the Ukraine said he was seeking to buy Javelin missiles, our Prez said you have to do me a favor. What more do the WH acolytes require to understand they have been betrayed. Star, the Biden story is a false equivalency. You have a responsibility to readers to report its context. Finally, your failure to mention the role of a non-government, covert operative - Giuliani - in the matter is pure spin.
TDS
Libs with full TDS on display, as always. It gets quite tiring really.
so sorry, we "libs with full TDS" actually care that we have someone "in charge" who is at the very least, mentally unfit and is being enabled by bottom dwellers. It's sad. So are you
Spinning like a washing machine on steroids Star.
Nah, it's just Hunter's well known cocaine habit and the FACT that he's a PROVEN LOSER that you libs overlook. Creepy Joe can't cover for his loser of a son forever.
Spin, spin, spin. You leave out the part that the prosecutor was actually one of the most corrupt of all the players at that time. And really, Trump didn't mention aid? Did you read the "rough transcript"?
Nobody is spinning anything. The only thing spinning are your heads. Biden publicly bragged about what he did. Trump didn't do anything wrong, yet you want his head for a rumor. You libs are so two faced it's not even funny.
