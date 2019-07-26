For those who have lived long enough to remember the 1944 presidential election, there was a photo, taken in Jersey City’s Journal Square, that told — and rather sadly — the underlining story of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s last re-election campaign. One he should not have been part of, as he was not only clearly tired after three long years of war and almost a decade of depression before it, but also failing physically.
But FDR was the money card and Democratic handlers dragged him out day after day to parade (as best he could) before the public. The photo in Jersey City shows the president in an open touring car, the rain beating off his raincoat and clouding his eyeglasses. For any American, regardless of party affiliation, that photo tugged equally at the heartstrings and at repositories of vitriol. This man was being used, solely for the sake of maintaining political power. The man, stricken by polio, needed to be in a warm bed, not the back seat of an open car.
Anyway, why bring up this snapshot now? Because, on a far lesser scale Wednesday, we saw a similar pathetic scenario. Special prosecutor Robert Mueller repeatedly said he did not wish to testify before Congress on the 400-plus-page “report” that supposedly laid out the case for President Trump’s collusion with Russia and obstruction here at home.
Mr. Mueller presumed, we suppose, that his work would speak for itself, and for him. But the ugly truth is that he, testifying before Congress on Wednesday, could scarcely speak for his report. For instance, he drew a truly befuddled blank on GPS Fusion, the oppo firm used by Democrats to get dirt on Mr. Trump.
For six hours, the Democrats, with Mr. Mueller as their mouthpiece, did not lay a hand on Mr. Trump, largely because Mr. Mueller did not — or could not — get out of his own corner. He stumbled a lot in his speech, he repeatedly asked for questions to be repeated, and he established a Capitol Hill record for use of the term “beyond my purview.” Beyond his purview? This was the Democrats’ meal ticket for impeachment, the man who would provide the informative sound bytes to sink this president, the man to whom Hollywoodians sang Christmas carols last Yuletide. In the end, he looked confused, pitiful — and old, far older than the man his age (or close to it) he is trying to overturn.
So now comes the unraveling. How to explain Robert Mueller? The most likely explanation is that he was little more than a figurehead, a nominal Republican in a nest of vipers who shunted him aside and did the lion’s share of the political scouring of Mr. Trump on their own. And when the time came to write the report, one of the 19 Democratic staff attorneys — Andrew Weissman, perhaps — did the dirty work and slapped Mr. Mueller’s name on it. How else to explain — other than a “guilty conscience” (PJMedia’s Roger Simon’s explanation for Mr. Mueller’s cloudy behavior) — why the special prosecutor was hazy about his own report?
You can pretty much expect Democrats, drunk with power and “too smart by half,” to overplay their hand. This may be one such instance, as their dreams of impeachment seem all but scuttled, by their own doing, after that spectacle/debacle, atop Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
