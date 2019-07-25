With the latest budget “deal” (or “compromise”) as evidence — $320 billion in new spending over two years and a raising of the federal debt ceiling — the question need be asked: Does anyone within the beltway care about the national debt or the budget deficit?
Sure, we’ve been told this “deal” will get us through the election and remove the threat of government shutdowns, but how long can this profligacy go on?
We expect it from Democrats; now Republicans are equally culpable. On spending at least, Washington is a one-party town.
NOW Republicans are culpable? Where were you during the Reagan and Bush years? GW Bush inherited a surplus and blew it on tax cuts and put two wars on the credit card. Trump told his sucker voters that he had a plan for a balanced budget. Where is it? Of course, Trump says a lot of things. Where is that beautiful healthcare plan he had that would cover everyone at much lower cost?
