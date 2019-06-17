Imagine the Kentucky Derby field being so huge that the race was held over two days. The analogy may be a bit strained, but that’s the process the Democratic Party has established for its first round of presidential debates later this month (June 26-27). Twenty candidates evenly split (at least numerically), debating over two nights. Call the made-for-TV extravaganza “Progressive Ninja Warrior.”
Never let it be said it won’t be interesting, as the cavalry charge of hopefuls, save for former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and erstwhile Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, will race for the leftist rail trying to outdo each other in establishing their progressive bona fides.
Some have even jumped the gate to get a rhetorical head start — for example, longest-of-long-shots Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. Recently, in a stem-winding answer to a question on judicial independence, Ms. Gillibrand equated abortion with racism, labeling them both “settled questions.” To wit:
“I think there’s some issues that have such moral clarity that we have as a society decided that the other side is not acceptable ... There is no moral equivalency when you come to racism, and I do not believe there is a moral equivalency when it comes to changing laws that deny women reproductive freedom.”
Considering that Americans are still largely divided over abortion, assuming some sort of “moral clarity” on the matter is arrogance unchained. We predict the trait will be in full “unchained” supply when the Democrats descend on Miami in two weeks.
(5) comments
Ah, remember when Gary Johnson (and every other Libertarian for pretty much every higher office) was excluded from the debates because it would have cluttered the debate stage?
Who cares. They are all communists. Any one of them would further slouch our country into a Venezuela.
"all communists." Ignorance at its finest
Yeah, right. All of western Europe, Canada and Japan are horrible places.
It will probably be like last time when Hillary got most questions. Second night will be that night with Sanders and Biden on same stage. What are them Democrats doing to do if Trump gets in again??. Should be interesting...MAGA
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.