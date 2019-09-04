Besides dumping President Trump in 2020 — a legitimate objective, as that’s why political parties exist — trouble-making Democrats (an oxymoron, wouldn’t you say?) have cast colubrine glances at two constitutional foundation stones: the Supreme Court and the electoral system.
We’ll let the Supreme Court issue lie fallow, except to say the Democrats threaten to restructure the high court if the justices do not vote as they see fit — meaning that they continue to fashion conservative opinions too often to Chuck Schumer’s discomfort.
As for the electoral system, well, the Democrats have been in a royal snit ever since Donald Trump had the gall to snatch the presidency from the anointed queen, Hillary Clinton, three years ago. That Mr. Trump won was terrible enough in the eyes of The Left, but how he did so has been a chafing burr under the Democrats’ collective skin. He claimed victory by winning the Electoral College handily with 304 votes, but lost the popular vote to Mrs. Clinton by two percentage points.
Almost blinded with rage by the reality of this decision by the American people, the Democrats are looking for ways to contravene the Electoral College without appearing to do so. Their current vehicle is something called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC).
Democrats have done their best to sell this scheme as some sort of conservative compromise between progressives eager to jettison an “obsolete” institution and “reactionaries” desperately trying to cling to this vestige of “inequality and racism” within the Constitution. Just how placing smaller states on more of a par with bigger states constitutes as racism escapes us. In reality, NPVIC is just another effort to endow heavily populated, Democrat-dominated regions with what would amount to be permanent, unassailable power over the White House.
How would the NPVIC accomplish this feat every four years? By binding by formal agreements states controlling 270 electors. Couldn’t these states be Republican just as easily as Democratic? Theoretically, yes, but these electors would not be allowed to give their votes to an opposition candidate in a signatory state. And the “signatory” states to this NPVIC contract? Let’s start with 15 states, mostly Democratic — California, Illinois, New York etc. — who can turn over 190 electoral votes to the Democrats at the drop of a hat.
So, as The American Spectator’s David Catron says, the NPVIC is “just another Democratic scam to rig a game they can’t win honestly.”
