Balance, finally, in the noxious campus wars. Maybe.
Early next year, the proposed Title IX regulations advanced by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are due to come out in their final form. It’s high time.
What the regulations seek to do is require colleges and universities that adjudicate sexual-assault claims against students employ a sense of fairness — i.e., use procedures long considered basic by courts.
For example, the key provisions would compel schools to conduct hearings in which representatives of each party would be allowed to cross-examine witnesses and to provide both defendant and plaintiff all evidence gleaned in the investigations.
Not only does this sound eminently fair, but in full keeping with American jurisprudence — that is, our founding principles, the Constitution, and Supreme Court precedent. Nonetheless, there are those on campus — attorney Josh Richards being one — who dismiss cross-examination as being “without meaningful addition in a truth-seeking function.”
The Supreme Court almost scoffs at this notion when it terms cross-examination “the greatest legal engine ever invented for the discovery of truth.” Nonetheless, Sen. Patty Murray, uber-liberal from Washington, is doing everything she can to geld the regulations.
Seems to us Ms. Murray, Mr. Richards, and all others arrayed against the accused in these campus proceedings forget two of the more landmark incidents of the past decade — the wrongful accusations, first, against the Duke lacrosse team and then against a U.Va. fraternity accused of rampant sexual violence in a magazine article.
It appears to us that the accused — no matter the gender — require all the protection they can get on campus. Ms. DeVos’ regulations need to be approved — and quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.