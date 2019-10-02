If we’ve heard it once, we’ve heard it — or read it — say, two dozen times: National Republicans do not know how — or are meekly disinclined — to engage their onrushing, take-no-prisoners Democratic foes. In other words, they do not know how, or do not wish, to make their case.
To a certain extent, Republicans have always been a reticent bunch, one that believes that, at day’s end, principles and beliefs will win out. Oh, if that were only true. It was in Reagan’s day, but then The Gipper was an extraordinary man. Donald Trump, for all his gifts — and, yes, he possesses many, as well as myriad foibles — is not. He is deeply flawed and, as such, seems unable to rally the troops — the political troops, that is — about him. Again, in many cases, it’s a principles vs. politics thing. Sometimes, the rhetorical brass knuckles have to be strapped on.
One person not afraid — and never afraid — to do so is former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. A fear to engage? Not Newtie. With Mr. Trump braced for yet another political storm — l’affaire Ukraine — Mr. Gingrich, as he displayed in a Fox News opinion Monday, demonstrated he has the president’s back. He called the Democrats’ effort to turn a simple diplomatic phone conversation into the second coming of the overwrought and borderline bogus XYZ Affair of the 1790s involving the ultra-touchy French what it is.
In other words, “phony” and “one-sided.” And, in words not applicable to the 1790s incident, “a denial of the Constitution,” “the repudiation of an election,” and, finally, a “witch hunt.” Think the man’s not engaged?
He makes a point, as does Frank Miele, the brilliant former editor of the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell, Mont. and author of Heartland Diary who now writes for RealClearPolitics. And it is precisely this: What we are witnessing is a legislative coup, Jacobinian all the way. It has nothing to do with impeachment. And it’s been a process in motion since 2016, when Mr. Trump mystified the world by becoming president. Now the Democrats simply can’t wait for the election; they must get Mr. Trump now, out of fear he could actually win again. Hence, impeachment.
Which prompts Mr. Gingrich to ask, “What’s the big deal?” Presidents have spoken, and secretly so, with foreign leaders from time immemorial — FDR with Churchill, JFK with Khrushchev (essentially defusing the Cuban Missile Crisis), and, of course, Reagan and Gorbachev. Now that line of communication is threatened, all because Democrats are hell-bent to remove Mr. Trump by any means possible.
Even the “impeachment” clauses in the Constitution provide little clear avenue to Democratic dreams in this case, Mr. Miele points out. Impeachment is reserved for the commission of “treason, bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Notice that we have italicized “other.” We’ve done so because these “other high crimes and misdemeanors” must attain a level of seriousness and danger to the national interest as bribery and treason? A reading of the telephone transcript from July 25 between Mr. Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart suggests nothing nearly as untoward.
So what we have is a drive for impeachment based on political disagreement — Nancy Pelosi’s request that we be a “prayerful” nation notwithstanding — which Mr. Miele calls “unconscionable. Or should be.”
It is.
