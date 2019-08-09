Democrats have more than a puncher’s chance at beating President Trump next year — that is, if they tamp down or even eliminate the divisive rhetoric they’ve been spouting lately. To listen to them, it is only Mr. Trump who talks divisively, But when you sit back and listen, it’s not just Mr. Trump who’s talking tough — maybe a bit too tough — but also his Democratic foes, draped as they are in the mantle of self-righteousness. We suppose that has to be your lone line of strategy when you have absolutely nothing realistic, policy-wise, to offer the American people.
But the Democrats, either out of desperation or out of sheer disdain for Mr. Trump and those who voted for him in 2016, can’t seem to resist channeling Hillary Clinton — you know, the “deplorable/irredeemable/” schtick. This time, the Democrats have turned their attack jets squarely at Mr. Trump. In the past few days, both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke have called the president a “white supremacist.”
Well, words come cheaply, and words are all his foes have to levy against Mr. Trump. For instance, the “invasion” of immigrants at the Southern border: When the suspect in the El Paso shootings used the same word, well, here we’ve got it, Mr. Trump is in league with or at least influences contemptible white supremacists in our nation.
In a similar vein, whenever we have the opportunity, when The Left continually dredges up the president’s comment, post Charlottesville, that there were “very fine people on both sides,” he wasn’t singling out the white-supremacist punks for praise, but rather the folks who earnestly believed Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue should have remained standing. And there were more than a few of these people — good solid citizens who believed history should not be erased.
But that’s how “the-blind-because-they-will-not-see” Democrats will continually refuse to hear or see anything the least commendable about Mr. Trump’s rhetoric or record.
Sort of summing things up, Ms. Warren said, “Donald Trump has a central message. He says to the American people, if there’s anything wrong in your life, blame them — and ‘them’ means people who aren’t the same color as you, weren’t born where you were born, don’t worship the same way you do.”
We deem that mighty interesting. Of all the people who have profited from Mr. Trump’s expanding economy, the most notable have been blacks and Hispanics. The black jobless rate for July was 6.0 percent (a tick off the record 5.9 percent achieved in May 2018) while the Hispanic rate was 4.5 percent. What’s more, the employment level for blacks, which checked in at 19.48 million last week, was the highest registered by the Board of Labor Statistics since the agency started keeping the statistic in 1972.
Now, say what you will, but that is not the record of a president intent on dividing or keeping certain segments of the population down. If anything, it’s his opponents who may be adjudged guilty on this score. Their almost manic desire for open borders would wreck the labor market by introducing thousands of unskilled workers into the work force. This would create a double-whammy effect of displacing all our current workers (new and old; black, white, Asian, and Hispanic) through reduced wages and, in so doing, widen the base of power for the Democratic Party.
If the so-called Silent Majority (if it still exists; it did in 2016) sits idly by and allows this to happen, they may, almost without knowing it, be overseeing the Suicide of America. That’s how important the 2020 elections may prove to be.
