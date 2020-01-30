A benefit concert set for Feb. 28 in Handley High School’s Patsy Cline Theatre is raising money for a worthy cause: a memorial wall recognizing all the students who attended Douglas School, as well as the teachers who taught them.
Located on North Kent Street, Douglas served as the only African-American school in Winchester from 1927 until 1966, when it closed after the integration of Winchester Public Schools.
The 93-year-old school building, now vacant but on tap to become the city school division’s administration offices once a renovation/restoration is complete, is a state and national landmark. But for the many students who were educated there, the place represents so much more.
“There’s Handley Pride,” says Carl Rush, the school division’s equity specialist, referring to the high school’s slogan. “Well, there’s Douglas Pride as well.” And creating a Douglas School Alumni Memorial Wall in front of the building is a start in recognizing that and “how much of an important role it played in the community,” he says.
Next month’s concert by Richmond-based Soul Expressions will be the first in a series of fundraisers for the memorial wall, which will cost about $80,000 to erect — an estimate based on a similar memorial recently established recognizing Lynchburg’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, which, like Douglas School, educated African-American students during racial segregation.
Rush says city school officials have enlisted help from the vibrant Douglas Alumni Association in the wall’s creation, particularly in getting the names of all the students and faculty. Designs for the wall itself remain a work in progress. The wall will likely be installed after the building is renovated — construction is slated to start in September — but it’s possible that it could be erected sooner.
Tickets for the upcoming concert are $20 to $40 and may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/benefit-concert-for-the-douglas-alumni-memorial-wall-feat-soul-expressions-tickets-90179032915. Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. The band is set to perform from 8-11 p.m.
For more information about the Douglas School Alumni Memorial Wall or to make a contribution, call Rush at 540-667-4253 or email him at rushc@wps.k12.va.us.
