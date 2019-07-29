Much like a president addressing a joint session of Congress, Eden Freeman stood before a packed house at the fourth and final lecture of the Godfrey Miller House series Thursday night and declared Winchester’s future “extremely bright.”
Part of the reason for this salutary state of affairs described by Ms. Freeman is the luminosity of our past. People come here, and often stay, because of our history. They also put down roots here as the city is reputed to be one of best landing spots for retirees leaving high cost-of-living homes for a community more suitable fiscally to their later years. Winchester’s property tax rate, compared to Frederick County’s, is high — 93 cents per $100 of assessed value to 61 cents — but in terms of other independent cities, as Ms. Freeman pointed out, Winchester’s real-estate tax rate is lower than Lynchburg’s $1.11 and, just up the Valley, Staunton’s 97 cents.
And for growing families, Winchester is blessed with a goodly number of employers: Valley Health, Rubbermaid, Shenandoah University, Continental (O’Sullivan), National Fruit, and Winchester Public Schools. No longer is Winchester a crossroads city for a industrial/agricultural economy; it leans now more to service as its economic linchpin. But the goal now is the same implied back in those indy-ag days: Maintain sustained economic growth. And it must do so without the ability to annex — hence, the city remains landlocked at 9.3 square miles — and with 25 percent of that land, that tax digest, tax-exempt and the specter of more unfunded state mandates ever-looming.
Some catalysts for redevelopment do exist — Ward’s Plaza, Abex, ZeroPak, and various properties in Old Town — but unless the owners wish to sell ... In any case, the city already has some redevelopment thickets from which it must extract itself for the good — the most glaring, over time, being the Winchester Towers site.
So, it is not like Winchester does not have its concerns, but it also has much to commend it as it forges its way toward 300 years of history in 2044. For example, as Ms. Freeman said, the amenities of downtown, a strong financial position (AAA bond rating and a fund-balance reserve 22.8 percent of the general fund; the lowermost requirement is 15 percent).
But Winchester is both an ambitious city and a busy one. Sledgehammers and earth-moving equipment are far from foreign to its streets. Witness its efforts to extend Tevis Street to the interstate where “Crossover Boulevard” will carry motorists east and west over I-81. Or ready-to-start endeavors such as the North Cameron drainage project, which begins today, and, in time, development of a much-needed new City Yards. Or future initiatives such as completion of the Green Circle Trail, the Valley Avenue drainage project, and a project near and dear to Ms. Freeman’s heart, a natatorium (aquatics center) in Jim Barnett Park.
This is not a city complacent or at rest. Eden Freeman has helped see to that.
