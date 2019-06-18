If the middle-of-the-roaders and moderate conservatives who put erstwhile Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker over the top on three occasions, including a noxious recall effort, aren’t wringing their hands about their desertion that made the election of Tony Evers possible, then they ought to be. This man appears to have the moral reserves of a cobra.
Why say we? Well, not only has Mr. Evers labeled his state’s “Born Alive” bill a “distraction,” but he also ridiculed President Trump’s description of infanticide as “executing babies” as “blasphemy.”
By even employing the word “blasphemy,” Mr. Evers’ ignorance and obtuseness are on complete display. The word, as many know, has largely or even a purely religious connotation. So given the fact that many people and many faiths believe that a baby is made in God’s image, what Mr. Evers said, in fact, was the “blasphemy” in this instance.
The governor finished his mini-diatribe by stating that if Wisconsin really wished to come to the aid of mothers and babies they should fully endorse his Medicaid expansion bill. But that request, as it were, hardly speaks to the fact that many of the babies of which he speaks may not even be alive, but rather victims of Wisconsin’s abortion mills.
