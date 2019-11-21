Walter Williams of George Mason University is a warrior economist and a purveyor of common sense. His focus is usually on the primacy of capitalism as the foremost producer of individual wealth ever known (though in past months he’s directed his attention to the new totalitarianism on college campuses).
This week, though, Dr. Williams shifted away from such academic emphases, if only for a moment, and turned on the folks for whom “climate change” is a religion. Using Tony Heller’s video (“My Gift to Climate Alarmists”) as a jumping-off point — Mr. Heller is an environmentalist himself — Dr. Williams excoriates the Church of Climate Change from both a scientific and an economic perspective.
What galls Dr. Williams particularly is when climate scientists “hide data” from earlier years and decades and begin their studies from a convenient point that validates their dubious contentions. But he is on strongest ground when uncovering the climate crowd’s “true agenda.” Let’s look at a few of these more notable statements:
• Ottmar Edehofer — lead author of the IPCC’s fourth summary report: “One has to free himself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmentalist policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth.”
• Christine Stewart, Canada’s former Minister of the Environment: “No matter if the science is all phony (our emphasis), there are collateral environmental benefits ... Climate change (provides) the greatest chance to bring about justice and equality in the world.”
• Tim Wirth, former U.S. Undersecretary of State for Global Affairs: “We’ve got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.”
So this is not about “saving the planet.” Not really. It’s about using climate science to initiate and pursue Marxist-Leninist policies. We feel certain there are sincere environmentalists — you know, the kind who drive around in electric cars with “TOO WARM” license plates — but we can’t get it out of our heads that these poor folks are being duped by the phonies cruising the world in their huge carbon footprints.
Leonardo diCaprio, call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.