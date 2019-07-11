Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein may yet spend an appropriate amount of time in a federal prison. He should have been sent away years ago. Why that did not happen needs to be explained.
Epstein, 66, has been arrested by federal authorities in New York, on charges of sex trafficking involving children. His attorney insists the accusations are old news.
Perhaps so. Or, given the incredible leniency with which Epstein was treated in 2008, perhaps prosecutors have evidence of crimes since then.
Then living in Florida, Epstein was investigated in 2005 after the mother of a girl he had molested called police. But, though state officials had prepared charges against him, the federal government stepped in.
In 2008, Epstein and federal prosecutors in Miami reached a plea deal. Though he was alleged to have sexually assaulted dozens of girls, Epstein was granted immunity from federal prosecution. He was permitted to plead guilty in state court to two prostitution charges. His accusers were not told of the plan until after the plea deal was formalized in court.
His punishment amounted to a very light slap on the wrist. Epstein was required to spend 13 months at a jail in Palm Beach. He was allowed to leave it six days a week, allegedly to go to work.
So outrageous was the arrangement that the Justice Department began taking another look at it in February.
One reason for the renewed attention may be to determine the role Alexander Acosta played in the plea agreement. He served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida in 2008.
Acosta is now secretary of labor in President Donald Trump’s administration.
There have been calls for Trump to fire Acosta. Indeed, that may be appropriate, depending on what investigators determine was Acosta’s involvement in granting Epstein a big break.
Sexual predators who victimize children, as Epstein did, should be put behind bars for a long time. Learning how he escaped such a sentence — and who was involved in helping him do so — is important. Justice Department officials should pursue that knowledge, wherever their investigation leads.
will anyone be surprised if epstein is made an example of? there's a lot of sick, powerful people who'd love to see him take one for the team. like, the president (speaking of sexual predators in positions of power who face no consequences..ever)
Acosta tucked his tail and sold the victims out. Epstein is a mentally ill pig and will anything be done? Considering some of his co conspirators are probably British royalty, current and former elected officials, including presidents, no, nothing will be done.
Spock I agree Epstein is amentally ill pig. There are so many of them out there its sad.. unfortunately most get slap on wrist hence this atrocity continues today. I know firsthand what this does to victims. . Victims nerd to come foward immediately not months or years later. Doesnt change what happened to them, but much easier to prove. I an NOT blaming victims, but we need to get and keep these pigs off the street for a long time. Medical castration only works if perpetrators take meds given to them. There should be no "level " of offender. LOCK THEM UP! And make our children safe from this behavior.
Hope this is not consideted nonsensical rsnt. I hurt for these victims
Epstein should have every penny of his money turned over to his victims. Make him pay them in cash in person. Then all kinds of medical experiments should be done on him without anesthesia.
I see what you did there, but Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago when he heard rumors of what he was doing. Oh, that's right, Trump still has a large plot of space in your head.
trump being a sexual predatory has little to do with his old pal epstein. if you weren't so enamored by trump, you might realize he's admitted to being a sexual predator - with his own words, coming out of his own mouth. trump didn't 'hear rumours', he was in on the action. so was bill clinton. wake up.
He obviously can't wake up from his personal dreamland that advocates torture and where his cult leader has no stink. He must be getting good money from Vlad
