Apparently, there are impeachment inquiries and there are formal impeachment inquiries. What House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has foisted on the country boasts no formality, former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy has said. As no vote has been taken to authorize such an inquiry, what we have, Mr. McCarthy says, is mere “partisan theatrics,” pursuing an inquiry on the sly.
Furthermore, where are the subpoenas? What the House committee chairmen have produced, for all their frenetic activity cobbling together an inquiry that falls short of the genuine article, is a letter seeking “voluntary cooperation.” from the pursued.
The Trump administration must understand the impeachment-lite tactics at work. On Friday came the response it will comply with nothing until a formal vote has been taken.
