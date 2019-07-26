There are special people, put on this earth to make the world a better place. Undoubtedly, Fran Ricketts was one such person.
For 38 years, she forswore a salary as president of the Congregational Community Action Project, a clearinghouse for assisting the indigent and the infirm in Winchester and its immediate environs. It is said she lived on disability benefits, so that C-CAP could claim that 97 percent of what it took in went straight to those who needed it most.
C-CAP, which opened in 1975 as local churches and Temple Beth-El pooled their resources to, increasingly over time, provide food and money to keep body and soul together (and houses warm), Who can forget Fran’s Thanksgiving food and Christmas toy giveaways that presumably will continue under Mrs. Ricketts’ replacement, Frances Salmon.
C-CAP is viewed, almost without thought, as the Winchester area’s foremost conduit of Christian charity and God’s love. And, for almost four decades, Mrs. Ricketts, who died Tuesday at the age of 72 after a succession of illnesses over the years, was its resident angel.
“Fran Ricketts was loved by many, many, many people,” Ms. Salmon said, “from business leaders to our homeless clients. Miss Fran grew an organization that was extremely small to what it is today.”
And that is a powerhouse that, with sufficient help, was largely the work of one good, Godly — and special — woman: the indefatigable Fran Ricketts.
