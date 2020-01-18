Imagine a 158-year-old invitation laying dormant until discovered by a state senator researching the 100th anniversary of the creation of his state.
Imagine, too, this same politician shepherding a resolution through his political body essentially extending the invitation — still assumed valid after a Supreme Court decision in 1870 — to the locality in question.
That’s pretty much the story of West Virginia state Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, and his entreaty to Frederick County — yes, our Frederick County — to come join the Mountaineer State if the spirit were willing.
What one must initially understand is that Mr. Trump was not pulling anyone’s proverbial leg. When he dashed off a letter to folks in Virginia, he was serious as a firebell in the night.
“I don’t know if they’ve ever voted on the question in Frederick County, but all I wanted to do with this resolution is to say if you guys have any interest, we would love to have you be part of West Virginia,” Mr. Trump said.
Of course, they would — and we don’t say this facetiously. Essentially, there are two growth entities in West Virginia, the corridor between Charleston and Huntington (Cross Lanes, Hurricane, Winfield, Putnam County) and the Eastern Panhandle.
As the newest part of the Panhandle, Frederick would bring population and economic development to a state sorely in need of both. But that’s assuming Frederick County officials would be willing to switch allegiances and bolster the prospects of their neighboring state. From the responses to Mr. Trump, this is not likely to happen — not by a long shot.
For example, Del. Wendy Gooditis, whose General Assembly district includes part of Frederick, noted that “the idea is a new one to me, and, while I love the romantic language in which West Virginia Sen. Trump couches the invitation, it is very hard to imagine that the citizenry of Frederick County are looking for that upheaval. And loving Frederick County and Winchester as we do, I can’t imagine Virginia would let them go lightly!”
While Ms. Gooditis did not exactly play the issue for laughs, she did take a rather light-hearted approach to the rather unusual political/governmental situation. Not so Chuck DeHaven, chairman of Frederick’s Board of Supervisors. To wit:
“Personally, though we have great respect for our neighbors in West Virginia and work very closely with them on a lot of issues, such as safety, I have zero interest in becoming part of West Virginia.”
Thus, we would not expect Frederick County to be singing “The West Virginia Hills” anytime soon, but if that were to happen then the geographical faux pas of John Denver’s “Country Roads” — i.e., the errant location of any part of the Blue Ridge Mountains in West Virginia — would be resolved.
◆
So how did this all come about more than 150 years ago? Unlike other statehood stories, this has less to do with slavery and more to do with money — the machinations of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad figured mightily in the transactions — and, as Winchester resident Charlie Robinson, a student of West Virginia’s creation, says, “settling old scores.”
The biggest “score” belonged to the railroad. The B&O’s main line ran through Jefferson and Berkeley counties while spur lines cut through Frederick. Hence, the railroad moguls wanted their road to traverse one state. So when the constitution of a new West Virginia was fashioned, all three counties were included. But when it came time for the federal government to approved the plan, the trio was left out.
Whether approved or not, the hitch was that the three counties had to come in as a unit; their voters, as a majority, had to vote to join the new state.
But, as a result of wartime conditions, the balloting as a unit never took place. Scattered elections, as Mr. Robinson points out, were conducted in Jefferson and Berkeley, but few — soldiers stationed in the area mostly — voted. Nonetheless, Berkeley and Jefferson still became part of West Virginia separately, on their own.
And Frederick? No vote was taken here, even though, as Mr. Robinson states, the admission of Frederick to West Virginia remains part of the state constitution.
In other words, the invitation still stands to become Mountaineers. One hundred and fifty-eight years have passed; it seems likely no action will be taken. But the story — and the pregnant possibilities — remains riveting.
If Mr. Knapp wishes to "vote with his feet," he's free to do so.
Joining West Virginia is a FAR better option than being tied to the extremist liberals now loose in Richmond. The once proud Old Dominion is hurtling inevitably towards dissolution and dismemberment. At least Frederick County voters have an opportunity to "vote with their feet". A special referendum on this issue should he held NOW!
