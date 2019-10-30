Former Gov. Gerald Baliles, who died Tuesday at the age of 79, was a progressive, but not of the sort that defines the word today. He was, in his Democratic way of the 1980s, truly a progressive governor, one who moved the Old Dominion ahead rather than diminish it.
For example, the landmark achievement of his tenure was a 10-year, $10 billion transportation package that, at the time, Virginia sorely needed. Yes, it resulted in a tax hike — both in the gas tax (which we supported as essentially a user fee) and the sales tax (which we opposed due to its regressive nature), but Mr. Baliles suffered whatever slings and arrows were launched because he believed in the road package. That took a degree of political courage.
His other two notable accomplishments were the initial stirrings of the Chesapeake Bay initiative and the rise of teacher salaries to within $400 of the national average. He also appointed the first woman to the state Supreme Court.
To his credit, Mr. Baliles knew himself, repeatedly stating he was not “flamboyant,” but throughout his political career — from General Assembly to Attorney General to the Governor’s Mansion — he never lost an election. Maybe it all had to do with his trademark, and long-standing, slogan: “Baliles: The name rhymes with smiles.”
(3) comments
Huumm. Do you think the Winchester Star endorsed Balies for any elected position or wrote positive editorials about his positions back in the 1980s?
The implication in this opinion that progressives of today are not good and “diminish” Virginia is wrong and offensive. Progressives are for progress: improvement, betterment, new and improved. How can they be bad or diminishing? I have never understood why everyone is not for progress: improvement, betterment. I have never Understood why some are opposed to change. I have never understood conservatives who oppose change and therefore oppose making things better. I may never understand it or them.
I think you share a common misperception among liberals: that your ideas ARE progress. It is called "believing your own propaganda." It is also common among mainline media types (who are usually also liberals) who believe that their ideological slants on things ARE the truth and that whatever anyone believes to the contrary is obviously false. Conservatives are not against progress, but against those ideas that pass as "progressive" that, in reality, don't work or that work only to, in effect, enslave others to a centralized government system of power that has proven, both in this country (in small ways) and in other countries (in both small and grandiosely horrible ways), that such a system is actually tyranny and does not work as promised or even intended.
