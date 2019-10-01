What is the most serious respiratory illness threat facing Americans today? If you answered “e-cigarettes,” we commend you for keeping up with current events.
But that is the wrong answer. The correct one is influenza.
On average, about 8 percent of Americans contract the flu each year, notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As many as 56,000 perish annually from flu or flu-like illnesses.
There is no way to guarantee you will not get the flu — but there is a safeguard that will reduce the likelihood of that dramatically. It is getting an annual flu shot.
With colder weather and flu season just around the corner, many health care outlets already have the flu vaccine.
Most health insurance companies cover flu shots. They can be obtained from doctors’ offices, hospitals, many pharmacies and at many health departments — which often can make provisions for those not covered by insurance.
Consider this: You may think you can get through a bout with the flu just fine — but what if you transmit it to someone more at risk? Think about getting the shot, and soon.
