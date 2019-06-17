We’re convinced it not only takes chutzpah to be a Democrat, but a degree in rhetorical jujitsu is required as well.
Consider this rationale as to why it was ethically fine and dandy for the Clinton Democrats to gladly accept the dubious dossier on Donald Trump from Christopher Steele, but downright wrong for a Republican to receive “free” information from a foreigner. This gem of logical gymnastics comes courtesy of former Obama Justice Department spokesman Matt Miller.
Says Mr. Miller: “It is legal under United States law for a campaign to hire a foreign individual, to hire someone, to pay them to go out and conduct research or do other things for you. Campaigns do that from time to time. That’s what the DNC did. It is illegal to accept help from a foreigner.”
Hmmmm, curious. Perhaps Townhall.com editor Katie Pavlich hit the proverbial nail when she wrote: “Apparently, accepting foreign help during a campaign, paid or unpaid, is ethical only if you’re a Democrat. If you’re President Trump, it’s an impeachable offense.”
How right you are
Your constant spinning for Trump must make you dizzy. In fact, it was Trump's opponents who first hired Steele's firm. And the FBI was notified of the information he uncovered.
And Trump doesn't see the need to contact the FBI unless he thinks what he reads is "bad". Surely we are doomed
No I'm not dizzy. Very well. Thank you for your concern. And what about steele dossier, you mean the untrue one??
No I'm not dizzy. Very well. Thank you for your concern. And what about steele dossier, you mean the untrue one??
If you look at the posting times you will see he was talking to the author of the article. Sure hope you can read your sonogram results better......
