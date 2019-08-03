The Democrats now have held two debates, with two rounds each, to accommodate more than 20 candidates. That came to about 12 hours of screaming, caterwauling, arm-waving, hand-wringing — and an occasional jolt of sanity. We must confess to heavy eyes and occasionally utter disinterest, but for the most part, we hung in — if only to see if Bernie Sanders’ head would explode.
No, seriously, for the most part we listened intently, searching for indicators that the party has not gone totally off the deep end. And we’re pleased to say that, in Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan, and John Delaney, those indicators are present.
Decidedly distressing though is that, over the four nights, growth was not discussed at length. Nor was it barely mentioned. Growth of government maybe, but little of the back-and-forth on how best to grow the economy that characterizes Republican debates. Oh, at one point, Sen. Cory Booker lamely tried to attribute 80 percent of job growth to President Obama, something hardly possible when GDP barely crept above 1 percent.
The other omission? Nationalism — and we don’t mean jingoism, or contrived patriotism. Ours, over history, has been a long and sensible nationalism, promoted by both parties. But now Donald Trump’s brand (“Make America Great Again”) is derided as “dangerous” (when it’s not), and the Democrats’ heavy flirtation with open borders suggests they consider a nation passe. Needless to say, if such latter extremism prevails, we’re in trouble. Deep trouble.
