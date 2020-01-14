Can anyone provide a logical, sensible reason for state Democrats aching to ban firearms from Capitol Square and the rest of the Capitol grounds? Has there ever been an incident warranting this?
Just thinking out loud, sessions last late in the night at times. Would such a law preclude a female delegate or senator from walking back to her hotel without her gun, providing she has a “carry” permit? Think about it.
(4) comments
They dont need to be armed, they have armed security with them
Must we await a traffic death at an intersection before we install stop signs or a traffic light?
No, but using stop signs for target practice honors a great tradition.
Ahh, good times, good times.
