Attention, please,” as those staccato voices have forever called over major-league stadium public-address systems. “We call your attention to the ‘Today’s Quote’ in the upper right-hand corner of this page.” The quote, courtesy of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, says — “There’s nothing better than a team that comes out of nowhere and finds themselves in the World Series” — speaks of the almost serendipity of a World Series appearance.
Mr. Glavine in his career for the Atlanta Braves knew a lot about winning: He did so 305 times. And he had a passing intimacy with the World Series; he and the Braves appeared in five of them during the 1990s. Still, a better way to have said what he did may have been: Ya gotta be good, but you gotta have a little luck, too.
Future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is not having any of that. His take on the Fall Classic: “You just don’t accidentally show up in the World Series.”
Well, what does this all say of the Washington Nationals, who begin a somewhat improbable Series tonight against the Houston Astros, a winterbook favorite to win at least the American League West and possibly the circuit title.
Mr. Jeter’s words do not totally describe the Nats, especially after they began the season 19-31. And then irony began to abound. For years — i.e., the Bryce Harper years — the baseball scribes and even some of the Nats themselves considered themselves favorites. And then they would find a way to flop in the playoffs. Now Mr. Harper is gone, laboring in Philadelphia, and his former team is playing in October. Make the connection if you choose.
We have definite feelings on this matter, but we’ll simply choose to say a more unified team, with one of the two best starting rotations in baseball — surprise, Houston has the other — never surrendered to despair and down the stretch were the hottest team in the game, winning eight in a row to close the season and then seven more in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Houston awaits.
Bad start, Garrison finish, and all, the Nats’ success should not come as a surprise. Finally, they are a well-balanced team that knows how to score runs. Third baseman Anthony Rendon is a professional batsman and MVP candidate. Youth is served by the marvelously talented outfielder Juan Soto and understated shortstop Trea Turner. Veteran leadership is lent by the man who’s been there from the start — first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (finally, a season he could contribute largely free of injury) — and aging but still effective infielder Howie Kendrick.
And then there’s that staff led by the indomitable Max Scherzer and including one-time wonderboy but now solid vet Stephen Strasburg as well as Patrick Corbin and Anibel Sanchez. And finally the team boasts a bullpen anchor in Sean Doolittle.
Now they bring this array of talent and togetherness to a World Series where they face a team with like prowess, particularly on the mound where Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are bona fide Cy Young contenders and will probably be the top two vote-getters.
So, settle back, particularly you fans of old, who remember World Series games where extra bases came at the premium and pitchers were the central stars. We’re not saying this will happen, but the way the Classic is setting up reminds us of Series from bygone years.
And, oh, the winner? The Nats have come too far, accomplished too much, and suffered so much hubris-generated heartache over time not to win. It took the Red Sox 86 years to reverse their curses. A Series has not been contested in Washington in 86 years. Get that connection.
Washington in a scintillating seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.