It is a virtually foregone conclusion that the House of Representatives — Democrats in it, that is — will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. When that happens, it will go down as the most transparently political impeachment in history.
Not a single Republican in the House is expected to vote in favor of impeachment. That alone stamps the process as a desperate attempt by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats to damage Mr. Trump in advance of the 2020 election.
On Tuesday, Mrs. Pelosi’s team revealed two of the articles of impeachment — specific accusations — on which the House will vote, probably within days.
One claim is that Trump subverted the U.S. election process. How?
Democrats insist that the president’s request for Ukrainian leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, corrupts the election process. Mr. Biden is the leading Democratic candidate for president next year.
But in fact, Mr. Trump sought only an investigation of Hunter Biden’s role in a Ukrainian company, Burisma, and whether corruption played any part in him landing the $50,000-a-month post on Burisma’s board. And, of course, there is the matter of the elder Mr. Biden withholding $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine while he insisted that nation’s chief prosecutor be fired.
Bottom line: Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian leaders to look into the Bidens. How would information from such an investigation — the truth, presumably — have corrupted the election process?
Mr. Trump also is accused of endangering U.S. national security. Again, how?
Democrats’ case rests solely on the president’s order that some U.S. aid to Ukraine be held up, for a few weeks.
But Mr. Trump has a clear record of questioning the level of U.S. assistance to many other countries and, on occasion, ordering that its delivery be delayed. In any event, the lag in providing aid to Ukraine had absolutely no effect on our national security.
Mrs. Pelosi and other leaders in her party have staged a circus of hearings intended to besmirch the president. They know that once a trial is held in the Senate, he will be acquitted.
The Democrat show, then, is solely for political purposes, to damage Mr. Trump in advance of the 2020 election.
An obvious question, then, is to ask just who is really subverting the election process.
