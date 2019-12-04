There’s a reason Theodor Geisel termed the word “Grinch” as an alternative to Scrooge as a Christmas ogre. It may have been for people like us.
So call us “Grinches” for a reason — and it’s not because we don’t like Christmas. We LOVE Christmas. We just don’t give a hoot and a fig for night-time Christmas parades. And on Monday nights no less (suppose the Packers were playing, or even the Redskins).
Winchester held its annual Christmas parade on Monday night amidst the drizzling dews and damps. It was fairly well-attended for those heavy into bright lights, slick cars, and secular music. (For the record, we hard “Frosty the Snowman” twice in about a 15-minute period; “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” may be taboo, but let’s mix it up some, guys.)
And, of course, there was the ubiquitous rain. It may only be our imagination, or faulty memory, but it rains on Parade Monday more than it should. Could it be Mother Nature making up for all those times she saved Grand Feature Saturday at Apple Blossom?
We’ve slouched too much toward the facetious here; we get that. Yet we still wonder why Winchester has not totally settled — almost, but not totally — on a definite day and time for its Christmas extravaganza which includes lighting of the Community Christmas Tree.
Saturday or Sunday afternoon has long made sense to us, simply because the crowds are bigger (i.e., more kids on the mall dragging their moms and dads over to Incredible Flying Objects to show them what must be under the tree in a few days. Or how about a couple of sweethearts stealing into the Old Town Silversmiths to look at the latest charms?) To us, these are Saturday activities, whereas Monday activities include huddling up against the cold or sneaking into Brewbakers or the Union Jack for a quick one.
Still too facetious? Perhaps. But we do remember sometime back a beautiful Saturday mid-morning/early afternoon with the sun splashing the Mall and Braddock Street — as well as Santa’s beard and the sleigh’s accoutrement. True, the moon can produce the same light and effect, and a Saturday sun may lack the occasional magic of a moon-flecked nighttime parade. But nighttime rain negates magic. (Of course, it can also pour on a Saturday afternoon).
Still, if you get the idea we like daytime parades (of any stripe), well, you’re right. Which may explain why most communities opt to welcome the Christmas season in the bright light of day.
Winchester has every right to be different, but then, we reserve the right to question her decision. It’s really no big thing, but then grandmas seldom, if ever, get run over by reindeer in the middle of the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.