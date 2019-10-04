In the wake of the conviction of former policewoman Amber Guyger for the murder of a young black man she mistakenly believed was in her apartment — he was in his own — Dallas could have exploded in racial violence if the sentence handed down to Ms. Guyger was deemed too lenient.
To balance the scales — Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, etc. — many angry voices not just in Dallas but all across America, said Ms. Guyger should essentially go to jail to die. A full 99-year sentence would have satisfied.
The jury did not see it that way, and a hush fell over the courtroom as the victim’s brother approached the stand. What Brandt Jean would say would set the tone for the rest of the proceedings, and for the reaction outside the courtroom and across America. Guided perhaps by a Higher Power, young Mr. Jean embraced rather than condemned the white woman who pulled her service revolver on his brother.
And so he began: “I love you just like anyone else. I’m not going to hope that you rot and die ... I don’t even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want for you.”
As columnist and radio host Mark Davis had noted, the reason the prosecution team painted Botham Jean in glowing, but largely truthful terms — essentially as a nice young man — was to exact a more punitive sentence against Ms. Guyger. That did not happen, and his brother defused any untoward reaction quickly, acquiescing to the merciful sentence in what has been described as a “miracle of grace.”
“Give your life to Christ,” Brandt said. “I think giving your life to Christ is the best thing Botham would want for you.” And then he asked the judge if he could hug Ms. Guyger, a request surprisingly granted. Ms. Guyger nearly ran into his arms.
In the editorial below, we suggest what ails America. Here, in the person of a teenager, Brandt Jean, still grieving his brother, we witness once again America’s goodness, or at least our potential for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.