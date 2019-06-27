On Wednesday, The Star penned a lamentation for the state of Frederick County’s economy, balanced as it once was. Over the past two years it seems — local industrial moguls have a long memory on these things — Frederick has ... has ... has ... well, there’s a word to elicit its emergent unwillingness to stick its nose in the pursuit of wealth-creation and money-making.
So what’s the word? Reluctant? Unenthusiastic? Reticent? Averse? Gun-shy? Circumspect? Hesitant? Loath? Wary? Or, to turn down another tack, a belief that a growing Northern Valley is beyond the rigorous search and rugged competition for manufacturers and industrial entities. That may be a stretch, for us, to say Frederick is closed for business. But the signs are there that it’s has slowed its pursuit of a certain kind of industry, for example, those that extract.
Thus, let’s just say these firms seemingly have to jump through myriad hoops just for the county to consider a rezoning request or a conditional-use permit. Believe us, this situation has not been lost on the likes of elected county officials obliged to keep Frederick afloat financially. Nor has it evaded the gaze of businessmen who wonder why, at this time of population growth, the county is not seeking to maintain a diversified economy. Sure, the likes of the FBI coming with its records division is swell, as is Navy Federal almost doubling its workforce. But America still does make things (like cat litter), albeit not apparently metal trash cans, at least not in Winchester.
Still in all, we sense, turning down good business opportunities comes as a surprise even to those who have come through the economic wars. J.J. Smith, president of Valley Proteins, for example, in noting that the county rejected a Clorox cat litter plant dependent on nearby Carmeuse for limestone, says, “It makes you wonder what kind of manufacturing facility they would accept.”
Therein lies the concern, or the even worry — and we consider it well-placed. Just because the county has balked on Clorox doesn’t mean it will not be involved in the realization of the plan elsewhere or suffer grandly from what many deem its shortsightedness. Suppose Clorox wants to set up shop in South Berkeley County. W.Va. and the closest supply of limestone can only be found in Clear Brook, at Carmeuse. The traffic on Brucetown Road would have been avoided if Clorox and Carmeuse were neighbors and partners on Quarry Road ... with Clorox paying a million bucks for improvements on Quarry.
Of course, there’s always the possibility of the Snowden Bridge Effect — that is rejection of an industrial rezoning translating to more homes, which, as we know, do not pay for themselves. But Supervisor Judy McCann-Slaughter, in whose Stonewall District the Clorox plant would have built, says the land in question could not be developed, say, in the manner of Snowden Bridge. Her concerns for the county should Clorox ever receive the go-ahead to come have “far outweighed” any concerns about the business climate.
Mrs. McCann-Slaughter may well be right, but it’s not a chance we would be willing to take, given what a Clorox plant would have brought to county coffers — $500,000 in annual revenue, that aforementioned million to improve Brucetown Road, not to mention 100 full-time jobs.
Small wonder then that the two county supervisors who voted in favor of Clorox — Board Chairman Chuck DeHaven and Back Creek representative Gary Lofton — are given to apprehension. For they, like Mr. Smith, have lived through Cardinal Glass and the outrageous decision on the Shockey land in Stephenson. And, as the county grows and the stakes grow higher, in terms of money for schools, public safety, and the like, such decisions must be made with the county’s business reputation and bottom line in mind. Totally.
