Once the John Delaneys and Tim Ryans left the Democratic presidential arena, not because they could not compete philosophically but rather financially, the field was left with little more than parrots and mockingbirds. It quickly became a case of who could be more progressive, who could denigrate President Trump more.
Only one candidate stood out from the noxious norm (and still does): Hawaiian Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a woman with indisputable liberal bona fides — particularly on social and domestic issues — but blessed with an independent mind, born of experience, when the subject is foreign policy.
Ms. Gabbard is a veteran of the Iraq conflict and remains an officer in her state’s National Guard. What’s more, she’s authentic, fearless, and unafraid to be her own woman. Witness her successful effort to gain a meeting with President-elect Trump in November 2016 to discuss foreign policy. Her desire: to impress upon Mr. Trump that “wars of regime change” had to stop. We simply cannot police the entire world, she says.
For such a stance has come a healthy heaping of opprobrium. Hillary Clinton has called Ms. Gabbard a “favorite of the Russians” and, from the deep recesses of a fevered mind, says Republicans are grooming her as a third-party candidate. And so demonstrates the extent to which the Democrats demand conformity in a small tent.
Ms. Gabbard’s bete-noire in the presidential debates has been California Sen. Kamala Harris, who lamented Wednesday that her Hawaiian counterpart was even on the stage, given her criticism of the Democratic Party.
That is no less an attack on freedom of conviction and conscience. Ms. Gabbard is no less a Democrat than most anyone on that stage, except when it comes to foreign policy. She’s been to war; she’s been witness to its destruction; and she simply wants America to attend to its own interests only when unsheathing the sword.
For this, Tulsi Gabbard should be praised — or at least acknowledged.
(10) comments
The Democrat party is a hodge podge of truly deplorables. Pelosi was being called a racist by the Mouthy 4. SHe was forced into this fraud and now risks losing even more white democrats. ALl because Democrats in very racist urban districts who have nothing to risk forced this. And now the Party heads will lose out. And thats a good thing. Sorry, Thang
Best dems havr
The Democratic Party used to have its share (more than the GOP) of candidates who didn't want to start a new Cold War or hot war. Howard Dean, for example--at least the Howard Dean who resided in Vermont, before he came to D.C. and (predictably) caught Swamp Fever.
In a less pronounced way, Democratic presidential candidates seemed less eager for war than their Republican opponents--Kerry over Bush, for example, or Obama over McCain.
But that was then, and today the Democrats are the champions of the Deep State and the military-industrial complex. It's obvious why: partisanship. They were less warlike only when a neocon Republican was in power. And since President Trump (a new kind of Republican) is in power, they have to oppose anything he's for, and be for anything he's against. It doesn't make sense, but then nothing about today's politics seems to make sense.
Given the current sorry state of the Democratic Party, Tulsi Gabbard has no chance of being the Democratic presidential nominee. But I applaud her courage. And I thank you for your editorial.
David Franke
Not corrupt enough bona fides for the Dems.
The irony of your statement is rich.
Could do worse.
THe fact that you, Editor of STAR, support her, reinforces my opinion that she is not the one. Kiss of death, you are. Winchester needs a really fair and balanced editorial column in their (this) newspaper.
Geeze Slowe, you’re even looking a bit to the right towards the camera in your picture. Since when is a more common-sensed, mainstream to public thoughts view so wrong? Your esteemed Party didn’t used to be so off the rails.
like you would have any idea what fair and balanced looked like... ha!
No thanks. She is DEFINITELY NOT the one.
