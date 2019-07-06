We’ve rasped and railed over some time that America is in severe trouble cultural, due in no small part to the elite’s deliberate erasure of history. Nothing, it seems, is secularly sacred enough for the PC/Progressive crowd to take ridiculous aim at early heroes of this country who simply set the standard for greatness that, for almost 250 years, we have striven to emulate.
Now, in the anniversary week of our seminal Declaration, written largely by one man, the city fathers of his hometown want to replace the observation of Thomas Jefferson’s birthday (April 13) with the celebration of the Union Army’s entering that part of Virginia on March 3 (an inevitable event, given the course of the war).
What could these men be thinking of? Oh yes, that Mr. Jefferson once held slaves, He was a slaveowner, so he must be punished retroactively, a practice Jason Hill, a philosophy professor at DePaul University in Chicago considers odious. To wit:
“If we start by retroactively looking at the sins of great figures who have made enormous contributions to Western philosophy, we are going to be left with a decimated history.”
Talking about hitting the nail on the head.
What’s more, these so-called city fathers of Charlottesville apparently do not fathom on whose shoulders they walk. The city was well-enough established during the Revolution, but Jefferson, largely through the “academical village” he established virtually though his own fortune, placed Charlottesville on the map. Second, he lived there on a mountain outside town at an estate he named Monticello. Finally, there was his genius: As one of his presidential successors, John F. Kennedy. sharply observed at a dinner honoring Nobel Prize winners of the Western Hemisphere, “I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House, with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”
This is the man whose own latter-day townspeople have treated so shabbily in death when the very reason they exist in the environment they do is because Thomas Jefferson once lent his fortune to the university, and once walked its “grounds”? Shameful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.