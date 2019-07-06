Thomas Jefferson was not only Founding Father selected for opprobrium; action taken against him by residents of Charlottesville (see editorial above) was only the most egregious.
But there were more this Fourth of July week. In San Francisco, a famous mural of the life of George Washington is slated for destruction, again for like reasons as Mr. Jefferson’s. The Washington mural, done as part of the WPA art program back in the 30’s, was considered controversial for its time in its depictions. Now, apparently, it is not controversial enough. An insignificant emphasis, it seems, has been been devoted to “The Father of His Country’s” slaveowning past. When will the self-righteous of our day ever stop judging people of the past by our self-elevated standards?
The most absurd strike against heritage and tradition this week involved — can we bear the likes of him anymore? — former professional quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Someone, it seems, got to Mr. Kaepernick, a supporter of NIKE and the original National Anthem-kneeler a few years back, and told him to put the word out to NIKE that a iogo on its sneakers and gym shoes depicting the “Betsy Ross Flag” was totally unacceptable. Why? Was Mrs. Ross a notorious slaveholder? Not in the least. It’s simply that she made — or allegedly made — the first American standard when slave-trading and slave-holding still prevailed in the land.
Whether she sewed or did not, in truth, sew the flag as historians surmise — the family-told story of her legend did not surface until 1870 — the work to which she is attributed deserves better. It is an American icon, sewn coincidentally when slavery was still American’s “peculiar institution.”
