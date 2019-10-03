Perhaps it’s a perennial indication of a city trying to change its face, to move forward — a charitable assessment, maybe? — but there’s little question that over the past decade, give or take a few years, Winchester has lurched from controversial issue to controversial issue. Or don’t you remember the Discovery Museum in Jim Barnett Park, baseball in the park, the change to the city seal, the replacement of John Kerr School, and redevelopment at the old hospital? And we are sure this is not an exhaustive list.
Now, the burgeoning disagreement is over whether Boscawen Street should be closed, in some shape or form, between Cameron Street and Indian Alley. The city is in the midst of a trio of public-input sessions on the issue — the first was Wednesday, the next two are today and Friday (11-2, in front of the 1840 Frederick County Courthouse) — and is also conducting a survey in which residents of the area can vote on one of three options relative to the possible closure. These are:
• Option 1: Closing Boscawen between Indian Alley and Cameron. Cost: $2.5 million
• Option 2: Closing Boscawen between Indian Alley and the parking lot at City Hall. Cost: $2.35 million.
• Option 3: Add safety bollards and remove those superfluous decorative columns on both sides of the Boscawen-Loudoun Street intersection. Automated bollards would also be installed at Indian Alley and Cameron, thus allowing for closure at times of big events (Apple Blossom) and during periods when pedestrian traffic on the mall becomes heavy. Cost: $1.15 million.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the city had received 194 online responses to its survey (the input sessions will yield many more, we contend). The shocker, in our opinion, is that so many respondents (111, or 57.2 percent) in this small and inexhaustive number favored closing the street completely (Option 1). Option 3 — essentially our choice, given the choices presented — was a distant second, gleaning 55 votes (28.4 percent). Option 2 trailed with 28 votes (14.4 percent).
The penultimate sentence in that preceding paragraph is a critical one, as it contains that italicized choice, “given the choices presented.” The second shocker is that the city (read, perhaps, the Public Services Department which is supposedly bullish on the closure) did not offer survey respondents a fourth option — “None of the above.” Even with Option 3 as an alternative, area residents are being told, “Get used to it, that two-block section of Boscawen will change. Even Option 3 allows for closure at times of high pedestrian traffic.” And who will make that subjective decision?
These are not our lone concerns; others abound. For starters, this seems to us a solution in search of a genuine problem. Granted, city officials have cited safety concerns, particularly at the Boscawen/Loudoun intersection. But tell us, truthfully, has the juncture, or any part of the two-block section, been the scene of tragedy or even an accident of some sort? If it has, we can’t remember it.
Still, in the interest of safety, one small project can be undertaken. Remove those redundant, no-purpose-served columns on both side of the intersection. They are accidents waiting to happen; sadly,we can envision the day a child runs out from the shadow of a column and gets hit by a car. Thus, remove the columns; don’t close the intersection. The city has too few east-west connectors.
Add those bollards at Boscawen/Loudoun, and fire apparatus would be further inhibited from accessing the mall, what with the columns most likely still there.
Finally, for the benefit of the food and beverage industry (more room for outdoor venues), other businesses will suffer from a lack of visibility up and down Loudoun, should Boscawen be closed. Unknowingly — or perhaps knowingly — would the city be picking economic winners and losers by dint of this closure?
We fail to understand why City Hall, or certain segments of it, are so eager to change something that really does not require change — except to the columns and to the flawed pavement at the critical intersection. Nothing is so broken that an expensive fix — cheapest option: $1.15 million — is needed to remedy it.
Survey is flawed ... How come NO option 4 ... do nothing and leave as is?
