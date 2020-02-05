Good grief, Iowa Democratic Party. You had one job to do and, boy, did you screw it up. The chaos surrounding the results of Monday’s Democratic presidential caucuses — or lack thereof — should serve as a cautionary tale to elections officials everywhere: If it can go wrong, it will, especially, it seems, when technology is injected into the democratic process. In Iowa, party officials are blaming a coding error in an app that was created to report results. But we have to look no further than our own local elections on Nov. 3 to see how the simple act of casting a ballot can quickly go awry. Frederick County ran out of paper ballots at all 21 of its precincts because voter turnout was higher than anticipated, resulting in some voters waiting in line for hours at the polls. Others gave up and went home. At five of Winchester’s seven precincts, a software glitch initially prevented voting machines from operating. The Virginia Department of Elections website also had issues on election night 2019 with updating online results. As a result, one local candidate was preparing her concession speech when she learned from a reporter that she, in fact, had won the race.
We’ve been voting for a long time in America. You would think we would have it down to a science by now. We obviously don’t, and that is frightening. Perhaps it’s time to employ a design principle noted by the Navy in 1960: KISS (“keep it simple, stupid” or “keep it stupid simple”), which states that most systems work best if they are kept simple rather than made complicated. In Iowa, the process got way too complicated and created one heckuva mess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.