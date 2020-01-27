Many thanks to all those who stopped by The Winchester Star on Friday afternoon to bid farewell to our longtime opinion editor Adrian O’Connor, who has put down his pen after 27 years at The Star. We trust he is enjoying his first full day of retirement today!
Although Adrian is gone from our employment, his email — aoconnor@winchesterstar.com — will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, as it will take time for people to realize he has retired. We will also create a new email for letters to the editor and “Open Forum” submissions in the next week or so. We will let you know when it’s up and running.
Until then, keep sending us your submissions as you always have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.