So Mariano Rivera is a devout Christian and a supporter of Israel — big deal.
Well, apparently it was to the smarmy folks at The Daily Beast, who did everything they could to throw a damper on Mr. Rivera’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. The game’s finest reliever and one of its true gentleman, Mr. Rivera was the first to be elected to the Hall of Fame on a unanimous vote.
Perhaps others before him — Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Sandy Koufax, Cal Ripken, perhaps? — should have been accorded this distinction, but that baseball writers, a notoriously petty lot, collectively paid Mr. Rivera this accolade says something: They not only recognized his genuine greatness as the Yankees’ bullpen rock, but also could think of nothing negative to say about his character.
But just a few days ago, as induction hoopla swirled around Cooperstown, the Daily Beast produced this screed that, in part, said Mr. Rivera “served at the pleasure of a racist president, taken part in thinly veiled propaganda on behalf of a far-right government in Israel, and gotten chummy with outright bigots and apocalyptic loons.”
This references, at least the first two, are easy to decipher. The “racist (allegedly) president,” of course, is Donald Trump, from whom Mr. Rivera, Panamanian by birth, accepted appointments to a number of service boards. And that “thinly veiled propaganda” on behalf of Israel? Well, he did have his photo taken with the U.S. Ambassador to that country during an interfaith conference.
Typically, what chafes the progressives at The Beast is that Mr. Rivera is not shy about his beliefs, or of sharing them — about his God, his adopted country, and an embattled nation-state in the Middle East many people of his religious leaning believe God had a hand in creating. This is religious freedom writ large, and we’ve always been much the better for it.
But to the Left, Trump and Israel are Public Enemies 1 and 1-A — and Mariano Rivera has ties to both. So what an extremist he must be, one who deserves to have his day in the sun sullied. Fortunately, the Yankee fans and thousands of others there to cheer him on Induction Day did not forget the reason they were in Cooperstown, or the character of the man they were lauding.
