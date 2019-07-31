About 550,000 West Virginians — nearly one-third of the state’s residents — rely on Medicaid to pay some or all of their health-care expenses. Obviously, the potential for fraud is enormous.
For several years, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been asking the Legislature to place his office in charge of investigating Medicaid fraud. The task has been handled by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Finally, lawmakers decided this year to let Mr. Morrisey have a crack at it. The Medicaid fraud unit is to be transferred to the attorney general’s office Oct. 1.
This represents a huge step for the Mountaineer State as well as a significant catch-up with the times. Virginia, for example established its Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, vested in the Attorney General’s office, as far back as 1982.
As Section 32.1-310 of the Code of Virginia (1950, as amended), states: “In order to effectively accomplish such purpose and to assure that the recipient receives such services as are paid for by the Commonwealth, the acceptance by the recipient of such services and the acceptance by practitioners of reimbursement for performing such services shall authorize the Attorney General or his authorized representative to inspect and audit all records in connection with the providing of such services.”
Thus, from this across-the-state-line perspective, it makes sense for Mr. Morrisey’s office, which already handles consumer and disability fraud, to assume responsibility for Medicaid misdeeds.
As he has noted, the presence of an experienced staff in his office already will provide helpful synergies. And, he added, he plans to hire additional investigators.
Any number of possibilities for fraud exist in the Medicaid program. One is clients who lie about health-care problems. Another is providers who use tactics such as “upcoding” — billing Medicaid for services patients did not require — to skim money from the program.
West Virginia’s Medicaid program costs about $3.8 billion a year, with the federal government paying most of that. Still, fraud costs Mountain State taxpayers money — reducing resources available to help people who truly require assistance.
The vast majority of Medicaid providers are honest, dedicated to helping patients, not ripping off taxpayers. But even a tiny minority of bad apples can steal an enormous amount of money.
Much as we back our own Medicaid Fraud Control Unit here in Virginia, we wish Mr. Morrisey and his staff across the border success in tracking down perpetrators of Medicaid fraud and bringing them to justice.
West Virginia legislators, who should be watching closely, should not hesitate to grant the attorney general’s office more resources if results during the first year of Mr. Morrisey’s oversight seem to indicate they could be used productively.
