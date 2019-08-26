“Medicare for all” sounded to a substantial number of Americans like a wonderful gift, until they learned and thought more about it. Democratic candidates for president noticed the shift. Now, some who backed the proposal initially are altering their rhetoric.
In essence, “Medicare for all” is exactly what the name implies. It would require all Americans to enroll in a government health-care program much like Medicare. Many who liked the idea several months ago were delighted at the idea of “free” government health insurance.
Nothing is ever free, of course. Americans who pay taxes would have to cover the cost of “Medicare for all.”
As more became known about the idea, many people turned against it. They learned “Medicare for all” would permit no private health insurance. And, they thought about shortcomings in the current Medicare program — along with the very real potential for health care rationing if it becomes mandatory and universal.
In April, the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation found through a public opinion poll that about 80 percent of registered Democrats liked “Medicare for all.” By July, the percentage had dropped to 39.
Two of the leading presidential contenders, Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, continue to promote “Medicare for all.” Backing away would cost them votes from their hard-core socialist bases, they recognize.
Alone among leading Democratic contenders, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized “Medicare for all” from the beginning. It just wouldn’t work, he pointed out.
Now, several other candidates are hopping on that bandwagon. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, is among them. Her health care plan would preserve private insurance.
But in January, Ms. Harris said this in a televised interview: “I believe the solution, and I actually feel very strongly about this is, we need to have Medicare for All. That’s just the bottom line.”
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., supports “Medicare for all” but, somehow, says he would preserve private insurance.
Weaving and bobbing among Democratic candidates in the presidential campaign boxing ring will continue, as voters learn more about the impracticality of their lavish promises. But, even with changes over “Medicare for all,” one thing remains constant: Each and every one of the top Democrats favors vastly more control over health care by the federal government.
Doing so would mean higher tax bills — for those who pay taxes — and more limits on health care.
That, too, will raise more and more eyebrows among thoughtful Democratic voters. But at some point, candidates such as Ms. Harris and Mr. Booker will have no more wiggle room left. They will not be able to squirm away from their big-government health-care plan — because, when it comes to government, Big-Everything is who they are.
(6) comments
I'm generally quite conservative and am suspicious of the proven ineptitude of the government in most things that the market could handle. However, if any group ever deserved to have the "happiness" of socialism visited upon them, insurance companies would surely qualify! I have no doubt, though, that they would find some way of surviving and making a mint anyway, redesigning themselves and still being as maddeningly useless as they are now.
Oh lord, not the dreaded "socialist" medical plan. It has possibilities that can be researched. Now an editorial complaining about our tax dollars going to welfare for corporations and welfare subsidies to big agriculture
Alot of seniors get to keep their private insurance when they retire at super reduced prices. These supplemental plans arent cheap either and depending what age you are at retirement, and which state and county you live in depends on which supplemental policy you qualify for. If you were a productive responsible person, you are penalized for savings, house paid off, 401, etc... so i guess medicaid would still be medicaid under another name and seniors would still have to trudge through the system. NOTHING IS FREE who is going to pay for it.
I've yet to hear from one senior who would give up their Medicare to dive into the private insurance pool. Not one. What we need is a hybrid, much like the rest of the industrialized world. Your basic insurance is guaranteed by the government and you buy a supplement for the part not covered from a private insurance company. You know, like...Medicare.
And the number of doctors who accept medicare keep going lower and lower. No thanks.
Actually I know a few seniors who still work fulltime, have their employers insurance as their primary & use Medicare as a supplemental.
