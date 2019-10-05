Not to engage in jolting cliche or sickening triteness, but the jobs report for September had good news ... and it had bad news.
The good news: The U-3 (most reported) unemployment rate dropped to a 50-year low at 3.5 percent. More importantly, the underemployed/discouraged worker (U-6) rate fell 0.3 percent, to 6.9 percent, a 19-year low and just a tick off the all-time record of 6.8 percent. Significant as well is that the all-too-critical labor force participation rate remained steady at 63.2 percent.
Minority employment stayed robust as the unemployment rate for Hispanic and Asian workers decreased while the rate for African American employees remained the same.
Finally, on the positive front, though September’s addition of 136,000 jobs fell short of the 145,000 projected by economists polled by Dow Jones, numbers from the previous two months were revised, much to the better — August from 130,000 to 168,000 and July from 159,000 to 166,000.
But to end a discussion of the jobs report here would mark us for comparisons to Pollyanna, or accusations of selective reporting. Truth be told, this was a mixed report. Wage increases stayed largely stagnant over the month and stand at 2.9 percent for the year, the lowest hike since July 2018.
Finally, though job creation continues, a slowdown has been witnessed. Job increases have averaged but 161,000 monthly thus far in 2019, as compared to the far more robust average of 223,000 positions monthly at the same time in 2018.
As solid as the jobs market has been, the economy is approaching a sort of limbo, given the slowdown in growth.
As Eric Winograd, senior U.S. economist at AllianceBernstein, said, “The question that matters most for the economy is how long the labor market can stay strong given the ongoing slowdown in growth.”
The answer may — will — have major ramifications as to what happens in the 2020 general elections.
