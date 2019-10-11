Is it just our imagination, or do the comeback Washington Nationals bear a certain resemblance, a similar luster, to the 2004 Boston Red Sox?
No, there are no curses to reverse, or 86 years of heartache to overcome — and, most surely, the Bosox’ achievement of erasing a 3-0 lead in the American League Championship Series (against the despised Yankees, no less) can only be equaled, never exceeded.
But all that aside, the Nats’ dramatic resurrection from a 2-0 deficit in games, capped by a late-inning barrage — imagine, again, Dodger ace (and October goat) Clayton Kershaw giving up home runs to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto in the eighth inning and aging journeyman Howie Kendrick punctuating the 7-3 Game 5 triumph with a 10th-inning grand slam.
In baseball, perhaps more so than any other sport, when something is going on — when Fate, Fortune, or Karma enters the picture — you can feel it.
Can you feel it in Washington these days after years of diminished expectations? We certainly can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.