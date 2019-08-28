Every community, group, or organization — if it is to sustain itself — needs leadership. No mystery there. But it also needs a spirit, a guiding light.
The local French & Indian War Foundation has been so blessed myriad times — Linda Quynn Ross, elegant organizer, and Carl Ekberg, fiery historian, come immediately to mind.
Still, if you were to ask anyone within or associated with the foundation, who the group’s Polaris happened to be, the answer would, in so many cases, we believe, be Norman Baker.
Mr. Baker, who died Saturday night at the grand old age of 93, was indefatigable in his enthusiasm for early American history, particularly (of course) the French & Indian War period. For example, in his vintage, he navigated and walked the entire length of Braddock’s Road, from Alexandria to the ill-fated banks of the Monongahela. His passion for Fort Loudoun and Washington’s well was of a like sort.
Even high into his eighties, Mr. Baker remained every inch the Marine who fought on Iwo Jima. To see him tangle with Dr. Ekberg from the foundation stage on some aspect of the war that brought them together was a sight to behold — and to enjoy.
Now Dr. Ekberg will be obliged to joust alone. But the man whom Ms. Ross called her “History Giant” will not be far from the professor’s mind. Or from that of anyone else for whom the French & Indian War is a worthy topic of study and spirited discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.