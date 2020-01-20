Don Holt, a sporting goods store owner from Pulaski, made clear the intent of his gun-rights group, which will rally in Richmond today on Lobby Day.
“Our side don’t want any problems at all,” Mr. Holt told the Richmond-Times-Dispatch. “We are only coming to lobby, not to protest and start problems.”
Gov. Northam seems skeptical of any peaceful intent on the part of law-abiding Virginians. On Wednesday, he declared a state of emergency aimed directly at this segment of his constituency. The document bans weapons on the Capitol grounds over a five-day period, limits access for protesters, restricts traffic around the Capitol, and establishes a security checkpoint, complete with metal detectors.
The reason? Fear of out-of-state groups hijacking the protest — a reasonable enough concern expressed by state law enforcement agencies.
Still, for many Virginians who have never fired a gun out of anger and never will, the governor is tarring with a broad brush, both from a law enforcement and a political standpoint. The laws Democrats are introducing in the General Assembly — i.e., the possible resurrection of the one-handgun-per-month purchase law — are an abridgment of Second Amendment rights.
“[Gov.] Northam needs to back down and stop controlling people’s way of living,” Mike Evans of Southhampton County informed the Times-Dispatch. “We are free Americans, and he needs to leave us alone.”
But are they “deplorable” Americans, or “bitter clingers,” descriptions employed by previous Democratic candidates to demean gun advocates and other conservatives? The state of emergency seemed to have that defamatory gloss.
Or could it be that, a year later, Mr. Northam is still trying to atone — prove his liberal bona fides — in the wake of his “blackface” controversy?
I fail to see the common sense in a government body wanting to make long-standing rights and traditions all of a sudden illegal, because they do not fit the body's agenda. If those government bodies and their misinformed supporters were really interested in reducing crime, then they should pass laws that affect the people committing the crimes, not law-abiding citizens. But now we can see the real motive behind these atrocious pieces of legislation - confiscate all firearms from law-abiding citizens, just as Beta-man O'Rourke told us.
Veteran82: THe reason is that only until recently have there been mass murders and massacres by people with guns. THere have been too many Mass killings, and so a “tradition” that heretofore, never killed large groups of people has become a social, civil danger to our society, so measures must be take to protect ourselves. Reasonable restriction on gun buyers, types of guns, quantities of bullets, are called for, needed, and in the end, to not PREVENT, any law abiding citizen from owning their gun (for self protection or sport hunting). Any gun needs belong those two are.... unjustified and indefensible in the face of the killings of innocents by guns which we have experienced recently.
Maybe the Democrats should try enforcing current gun laws, and maybe try taking the guns away from criminals first as your test.
Northam had the courage to stand up for reason. He did the prudent thing. He should be applauded. The rule of law is important.
What time is King Ralph going to do his blackface moonwalk exhibition today?
Believe it or not, there are gun collectors that are just like stamp and coin collectors. Most or these firearms are bought for display and "bragging " rights. Very rare firearms out there. When you find these firearms and can LEGALLY purchase them...I don't think can you put that away for me till next month is going to work.
Again laws are already on books for background checks, etc. Criminals do NOT CARE. There is a difference between universal background checks and background checks. Universal background checks are the first step towards confiscation
That you would even compare guns to coins and stamps exposes the absurdity fo your position! Stamps and coins never killed anyone, never killed hundreds of innocent school children, even in Virginia. There is no constitutional amendment guarantying the right to collect anything: stamps, coins, or guns!. Get another hobby! For the sake of saving lives, innocents lives, just get another hobby!
Rattler: if even one life can be saved for the cost of not allowing you (Or anyone, even thousands) to practice a hobby. A HOBBY! Than so be it. It is worth that cost. What a shameful argument to make!
Knowingly or not, Northam and the liberal Democrats are - through their extremist, divisive, and un-constitutional Pogrom against gun ownership - setting the stage for the dissolution of the once proud Commonwealth of Virginia. The storm is coming. The best way for the citizens of Frederick County to ride it out would be to vote to join West Virginia. We would not be leaving Virginia: Virginia has left us!
You are overreacting. Why should some reasonable restrictions on gun ownership (not preventing gun ownership!) threaten the Commonwealth. This is not an existential threat to the state or even to any citizen!. Again, I say: There is not wolf.
My best friend (of 43 years) and I both own guns. He leans right and I lean left. He is scared to death of gun registration and background checks. Neither one bothers me.
We will remain friends for life anyways because that’s what friends do.
NORTHMAN IS BLOOMBERG'S LACKEY
Northam is the choice of the majority of Virginians.
Spoken like a true socialist.
You negate anything you say with tossing the first 'insult' that you can think of. Your arguments are vapid. Socialism is an economic theory that has NOTHING to do with this entire thread.
How is only “one gun purchase a month” harming your right to own a gun! WHy would any one even need to buy more than one gun a month, or one gun a year, or every 5 years. How many guns do you need? Some of these gunners are obese with guns. Maybe they need to go on a gun diet. Bring on reasonable gun controls.
Agreed. If I had purchased only one gun a month since I was 21 years of age I would now own 708 guns. If I cleaned one gun per week it would take me 13 years to clean them all. I would be dead before I finished. Maybe it's just me - but that sounds crazy.
