Amidst all the fooferaw about the second round of Democratic presidential debates and now, even later, the shooting rampages in El Paso and Dayton, we somehow — and inexcusably so — overlooked the festivities at Jamestown that should have been a simple historical celebration, full of Virginia’s trappings and traditions accumulated over 400 years, rather than a political scrum that did not show the best face of our wonderful state.
How did the Mother of Presidents suddenly shed its standard decorum? Six words: “President Trump decided to show up.” And, as we know, Virginia Democrats see all kinds of red when the president is even mentioned.
But let’s start with what should be obvious: At such auspicious occasions as the 400th anniversary of representative government in Virginia, you would expect the president to come to the observance and, yes, even make a speech. That’s SOP. Thus anyone who chooses not to attend either clearly had plans they could not break or they were boycotting the president, dissing him by dint of lack of president.
This was somewhat expected — but hardly excusable — of Virginia’s Congressional Black Caucus, given Mr. Trump’s jousting with Elijah Cummings, “The Squad,” and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus. The antic showboating of Del. Ibraheem Samirah was hailed by some as someone availing himself of his First Amendment rights and, while that may have been true, it was hardly the time or place to do it. As Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, said, “This was not a Trump rally. This is something that should be celebrated. It doesn’t matter who the president is.”
And Gov. Northam? He made a speech earlier in the day, a few hours before Mr. Trump, speaking not of the tradition’s majesty, but of Virginia’s dubious 21st century achievements — i.e., homosexual marriage, elevation of the transgender lifestyle, etc. And then disgracefully departed, nowhere to be seen or heard when Mr. Trump spoke.
Too bad. He would have heard a fine speech, one that ended on a high note: imploring Virginians to “take ownership of their future and control of their destiny.”
“In America, we are not ruled from afar,” he concluded. “Americans govern ourselves, and so help us God, we always will.”
(1) comment
The political pettiness and anemic last gasps of a governor's pathetic effort at reclaiming some shred of a legacy is what has been on full display with Northam. His entire political capital spent on simply surviving as a governor in name only as a result of his "black face" fiasco, Northam has gone from political stunt to political stunt to try and resuscitate a long dead carcass of moral governing authority.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.