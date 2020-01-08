“It’s a room full of the biggest virtue-signalers and hypocrites in the world,” comedian Ricky Gervais said in a pre-Golden Globes interview with Spectator magazine, “so I’ve got to go after that.”
And oh, did he ever! In his fifth (and presumably) last appearance as Globes host, the cheeky and inherently acerbic British funnyman, as is customary, take pot-shots at his peers.
No one was ignored, left off the hook, or spared — not Martin Scorcese, Leo DiCaprio, Joe Pesci (“Baby Yoda”), Judi Dench, Felicity Huffman, even Meryl Streep came in for a dig and Tom Hanks was so non-plussed that one observer said Mr. Rogers looked as if he ate a “bottle of Tabasco.”
You see, this was not how it was meant to go. Hollywood, per usual, was supposed to shed rose petals on its own in finest narcissistic fashion and, while doing so, shred the people who dare not think as they do — starting, of course, with the man they love to hate (and used to be, at least marginally, a colleague), President Trump.
Mr. Gervais, as much as anyone, knows the routine and apparently abhors it. Notice his use of the words “virtue-signalers” and “hypocrites” in his Spectator interview.
The man is no fool. He knew that even after his monologue the virtue-signaling and hypocrisy would not cease. After all, Hollywood will not listen and simply cannot help itself, so immersed is it in a progressivism it projects reflexively as if expected. Such thoughtlessness, it seems, is what galls Mr. Gervais — no conservative himself by the way, just a comedian determined to go his own way even if it means ruffling feathers, a lot of them.
So his valedictory Sunday night should have come as no surprise to anyone: After ripping the industry (“Seriously, most films are awful. Lazy. Remakes, sequels.”) and its illuminati, he turned on a lamentably noxious practice: the political acceptance speech that Patricia Arquette (President Trump was her topic) and a pregnant Michelle Williams (abortion oddly was her focus) were just itching to deliver. No matter, Mr. Gervais would get to the podium first to expose the nastiness posing as pietism. To wit:
“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.
“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and (expletive) ...”
This was so needed. It’s not enough for one of “us” to tell “them” what-for. One of “them” must accept that task. Thank God for Ricky Gervais.
