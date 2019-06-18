Tragedy, in its wake, often begets more tragedy — in the stories that “could have happened” and “what might have been.”
The Virginia Beach shootings of late last month had one such story in particular. Kate Nixon, a supervisor in the public utilities department for more than a decade, had a premonition about two men in her department — one of whom was to be fired the next day. The other was a chronic malcontent whom she had to write up myriad times.
Anyway, while cooking dinner their last night together, Kate told her husband Jason that she feared the man who was to be fired — a police escort was requested — was the type who would come back and “shoot the place up.” Her husband advised Kate to carry a gun to work the next day, a gun she had practiced with on the shooting drive. She refused to because of city regulations governing “gun-free zones.” Kate worked in one such zone, which meant she couldn’t carry the firearm for which she had a permit.
Thus, when the man she feared appeared as she said he would, Kate was defenseless. Who knows how many lives she may have saved? And why do cities insist on establishing these “zones,” which are little more than an invitation to the crazed among us to carry out their deadly deeds? Why, why?
